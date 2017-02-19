Privilege and peril for NK's first family

SEOUL -- Membership of North Korea's ruling dynasty brings enormous privilege, but for anyone who falls foul of the power games there is a potentially fatal price to pay.

The assassination of leader Kim Jong Un's elder half-brother Jong Nam in Malaysia is likely to leave other estranged and exiled relatives casting some increasingly anxious glances over their shoulders.

Chief among them is the murdered man's son Han Sol, who lived in exile with his parents in the Chinese territory of Macau, and who with his impeccable bloodlines could be seen as a rival figurehead in a state roiled by bloody purges.

"As Kim Jong Un's reign of terror continues, some elites in Pyongyang have started to think about possible alternatives," said Koh Young Hwan, a former North Korean diplomat who is now a Seoul-based commentator on North Korea affairs.

"So Kim Jong Un must have concerns about such figures. Now Jong Nam is dead, you can say his son is also in great danger."

Han Sol, 21, is believed to have graduated from his studies at the Science Po University in France but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Some analysts believe China was keeping the family under its wing in case it needed a friendly figure to serve as replacement leader in the event of upheaval in the North.

"China has been protecting Jong Nam and his family. Therefore, he was detested all the more by the North's leader," said Kim Sung Min, a high-profile defector who operates an anti-Pyongyang propaganda radio station in Seoul.