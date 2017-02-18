Missile spat in Europe may be Cold War redux

WASHINGTON -- The United States and Russia may be on the verge of a new arms race in Europe, decades after the missile crisis that shook the Old Continent in the waning years of the Soviet Union.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he would like to build warmer ties with Moscow, but in Europe tensions have been high since Russia annexed Crimea and began to foment separatism in Ukraine.

NATO has deployed reinforcements to the Baltic states and Poland on its eastern flank, and the United States and European Union have imposed sanctions on Russians implicated in the unrest.

Now, according to the New York Times, Moscow has secretly deployed an operational ground-launched cruise missile unit of a type that contravenes a 1987 U.S.-Russia arms control treaty.

U.S. officials have not confirmed the anonymously-sourced report, but the State Department expressed concern that Russia was in any case already in breach of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

If confirmed, the move would be a flagrant violation of the treaty negotiated by president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that banned intermediate-range missiles from U.S. and Russian arsenals, and led to the destruction of 2,700 missiles.

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis, speaking in Brussels on Wednesday, said the NATO transatlantic military alliance would "defend ourselves if Russia chooses to act contrary to international law."

The 1987 treaty put an end to a mini-arms race triggered by the Soviet Union's deployment of SS-20 nuclear missiles targeting Western European capitals.

NATO at the time responded by deploying U.S. nuclear-tipped Pershing missiles. This led to massive pacifist demonstrations across Europe, and even heated public debates around the German pacifist slogan "better red than dead."

Several U.S. experts and officials warn that Vladimir Putin's Russia is rebuilding its missile arsenal much in the same way as the Soviet Union.

In the United States, hawks are already arguing for U.S. nuclear missiles to be deployed to Europe to re-establish equilibrium — a move that, like in the 1980s, would likely result in widespread European public opposition. That could split NATO.

"I take this news as evidence that the U.S. should build up its nuclear forces in Europe," said Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican.