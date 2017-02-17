Referendum: Will Binali Yildirim become Turkey's last prime minister?

ISTANBUL -- Campaigning with gusto for a "Yes" vote in Turkey's referendum on a new constitution, it may seem surprising Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is an impassioned champion of the plan to expand the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Since if the new blueprint is approved, Yildirim's own job will be axed.

Under the draft constitution approved by parliament and set to be put to the people on April 16, the post of prime minister will be extinguished for the first time and replaced by one or more vice presidents.

Erdogan said in a speech on Feb. 8 the offices of prime minister and president will be merged, creating a single powerful executive bureaucracy under the head of state.

"The people will know who to vote for, who to expect action from, who to bring to account. This person is now the president," he said.

The abolition of an office that has existed not just since modern Turkey's foundation in 1923 but also throughout the Ottoman Empire is one of the most radical steps in the new constitution.

Yildirim argues that that changes will prevent situations like the squabbling between president Turgut Ozal and premier Suleyman Demirel that marked the political chaos of the early 1990s.

"I am a seaman," explained Yildirim, a former maritime engineer and director of Istanbul's ferry company. "Two captains can sink a ship. There should be only one captain," he said.

'No checks and balances'

Asli Aydintasbas, fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), said the abolition of the prime minister's office would not matter if the system was complemented by a powerful judiciary and parliament.

But she told AFP this is not the case: "The forces that are supposed to balance each other out are all combined in the hands of the president."

"I don't mind that the prime ministry is abolished," she told AFP. "What I mind is that the presidency will not have the checks and balances it is supposed to have in a democracy."

The post of prime minister goes back to the 14th century with the post of Ottoman grand vizier (sadrazam) who was equivalent to prime minister and on occasion even more powerful than the sultan himself.

The position of top minister remained in place for six centuries until the collapse of the Ottoman Empire.

When modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Ataturk became its first president, he made war hero Ismet Inonu his prime minister.

For decades, the post of prime minister was the number one position.