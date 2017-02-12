Trump ushers in a new age of deregulation

WASHINGTON -- Methane emissions, guns, river pollution, Wall Street: hand in hand with President Donald Trump, the Republican majority in Congress has begun to repeal Obama-era regulations opposed by big business.

At the very beginning of his term, the billionaire Republican president signed an order freezing any new regulations close to being finalized, and requiring that for each new rule imposed two others must be eliminated.

"We think we can cut regulations by 75 percent, maybe more," Trump said in a White House meeting with business leaders on January 23.

If details remain vague (75 percent of the number of pages in regulations? 75 percent of cost?), they reflect the clear intent of the Republican majority to satisfy the demands of the interest groups that have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in lobbying and campaign donations.

"Every day is Christmas for big business in the Trump administration," Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, told AFP. His nonprofit advocacy group is filing a court challenge to the order on regulations.

In practice, Trump can delay such regulations — which have passed through a years-long review process — but he cannot eliminate them with the simple stroke of a pen. Republican leaders in Congress, however, have unearthed a rarely used 1996 law that allows them, through a vote, to revoke certain regulations finalized in the last six months of the previous administration.

They have already targeted for repeal:

— a rule that would have made it harder for mining companies to dump coal-mining waste into streams and waterways;

— an anti-corruption rule requiring oil, gas and mining companies to disclose any payments made to foreign governments, including taxes and royalties;

— a rule to require oil and gas companies drilling on public lands to reduce leaks or burnoff of methane, a heat-trapping gas linked to global warming; and

— a rule aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of certain mentally disabled people.

Trump, for his part, has signed an executive order targeting the sweeping Dodd-Frank financial reform adopted after the recession of 2008, as well as the so-called fiduciary rule that requires financial advisers to act in the interest of their clients.