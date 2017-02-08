Q&A: France's 'Penelopegate' explained

PARIS -- Francois Fillon, the right-wing candidate for the French presidential election, has apologized for paying his wife as a parliamentary aide and hopes to draw a line under a scandal dubbed "Penelopegate." Here is the furor explained in key questions:

Who Is Francois Fillon?

He was prime minister from 2007-2012 under Nicolas Sarkozy, the high point of a career that saw him first elected to parliament in 1981. He emerged as the surprise presidential bid for the Republicans party in November, promising to slash public spending and adopt family-friendly policies. He also stressed his sleaze-free past and the need for leaders to be "above reproach." After his primary victory, but before the current scandal, polls showed him to be the most likely winner of the two-round election in April and May.

What Is He Accused of Doing?

On Jan. 25, the Canard Enchaine weekly newspaper broke the news that Fillon had employed his Welsh-born wife Penelope as a parliamentary aide.

In that report and another the week after, it said that she and two of her children enjoyed a pre-tax income of around a million euros over more than decade from funds available to MPs to run their offices. Late Monday, Francois Fillon published figures stating his wife had earned a total of more than 680,000 euros working as an aide for him and the lawmaker who replaced him when he became a minister, beginning in 1986 and lasting a total of 15 and a half years to 2013.

The Canard Enchaine also revealed Penelope was paid around 5,000 euros a month between May 2012 and December 2013 by the magazine Revue des Deux Mondes, owned by a friend of Fillon.