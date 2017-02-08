America's president opens up realm of unpredictable protests

NEW YORK -- New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco: the cities are many and so are the anti-Trump protests.

Since the U.S. president's inauguration, daily life in multiple metropolitan centers has been carried out with the knowledge that at any moment — and on weekends in particular — demonstrations are unfurling in the streets below.

The final impact of the protests is yet to be determined, but with Donald Trump's term set to last at least four years and a seemingly unbridled passion welling forth in people not previously civically engaged, the rallies aren't expected to stop soon.

"This is the first time I have ever been on the ground helping out people," Mark Hanna, a 29-year-old New York lawyer, who demonstrated and offered his services to travelers impacted by Trump's immigration decree at New York's John F Kennedy airport, told AFP.

The United States has not seen such a vast mobilization — women, doctors, Muslims, students, artists, gays — since 2003, when large rallies were held against the Iraq war, said Fabio Rojas, a sociology professor at Indiana University.

A wide range of issues unites Trump's opponents, in addition to his inflammatory statements and controversial decrees.

"There is a good chance we are going to see more of it," Rojas told AFP.

The urban, anti-Trump rallies are fed by the fact that major U.S. cities tend to skew Democrat, the party of Hillary Clinton, who lost the November presidential election in a surprise defeat.

Many liberals are still reeling after Clinton won the U.S. popular vote but lost the state-weighted electoral college, a rare occurrence in U.S. politics, although it happened as recently as 2000, when president George W. Bush bested Al Gore.