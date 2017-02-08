Checks and balances in spotlight in era of Trump

WASHINGTON -- He may be a new kind of president, employing a go-it-alone business style while upending White House norms, but Donald Trump now confronts a venerable U.S. system of checks and balances.

Trump has moved with lightning speed on multiple fronts since taking office Jan. 20, acting to roll back regulations on industry, freeze federal hiring, and dismantle his predecessor's health care reforms.

But his most high-profile move — summarily banning the entry of refugees and people from seven predominantly Muslim countries — ran aground Friday in the U.S. courts.

A federal judge temporarily suspended his executive order, and a U.S. court of appeals in San Francisco turned down — at least for now — an administration request that the judge be overruled.

Travelers who had been banned were again trickling back into the country.

The clash is schooling Trump on the limits of presidential reach in a democratic system in which power is divided among the three branches of government: executive, legislative and judicial.

Democrats have accused Trump, who declared last July that "I alone can fix it," of acting like an autocrat.

"We're a democracy, not a one-man show," warned liberal Senator Bernie Sanders on Sunday. "We are not another Trump enterprise."

The writers of the U.S. Constitution devised safeguards against dictatorial abuses of power, namely the courts and Congress.

"So far a case can be made that the checks and balances system is working the way it was intended to," Robert Shapiro, a political science professor at Columbia University, told AFP.

Trump has pushed the traditional boundaries, criticizing the "so-called judge" who suspended the ban, and declaring that the decision would allow "very bad and dangerous people" into the country.

Other presidents have flexed their executive muscles, particularly when the White House has changed hands from one party to another, as it did last month.

Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, also issued a barrage of executive orders in his first weeks in office.