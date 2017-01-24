Egypt activists worry uprising 'gone to waste'

CAIRO -- Six years after Hosni Mubarak was forced from power, the activists behind Egypt's 2011 uprising are facing a new crackdown and struggling to see much reason for hope.

Rights groups accuse President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of cracking down on freedoms won during the revolt, with many activists now facing prison, asset freezes and travel bans.

Critics of the former army chief — who was elected after he toppled Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 — say Sisi does not tolerate any dissent.

"The situation is miserable," said Esraa Abdel Fattah, a 38-year-old activist now banned from travel, as she passed by Cairo's Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the January 2011 uprising.

Hundreds of thousands of Egyptians protested in the square for 18 days, setting up tents and makeshift hospitals, and demanding an end to Mubarak's 30-year rule.

"I'm sad for the blood that has gone to waste," Abdel Fattah said, remembering the hundreds killed in the streets as security forces tried to suppress the protests.

Ahmad, a 32-year-old pharmacist who only gave his first name, also took part in the 2011 demonstrations.

"Before, I was ready to die for this country, now I just want to leave," he said.

"I have transitioned from struggling for democracy and human rights to fighting a daily battle to provide for my family's basic needs," Ahmad said.

"It's a daily struggle for survival," he said.

'Latent anger'

Egyptians have faced shortages of basic goods such as medicine and sugar in past months, with prices soaring after the government floated the currency and slashed fuel subsidies in November.

Those measures were part of economic reforms to meet conditions for a US$12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, which was approved later the same month.

"There is latent anger" because of the economic situation, political scientist Mai Mogib said.

"But despite this, nobody wants another revolution. Egyptians are exhausted after a revolt that didn't produce the results they were hoping for," she said.