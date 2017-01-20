Media girds for bitter battle

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump and the media are digging in for what could be a long and bitter war.

The president-elect, whose spent much of his campaign at loggerheads with the mainstream press, has been sharpening his attacks, and the news media is bracing for what some see as a looming campaign of intimidation.

Days before moving into the White House, Trump told Fox News he plans to keep tweeting his views as the "only way to counteract" what he called "a very dishonest media."

While many U.S. presidents have had strained relations with the media, Trump has made maligning the press a core element of his message, foreshadowing a stormy relationship for the years to come.

Journalists and media analysts expect a White House effort to cow feisty news outlets into submission as the two sides battle to define the public narrative.

Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan envisions a "hellish" time: she expects Trump to "punish journalists for doing their jobs" and suspects his administration will be "awash in investigations and prosecutions of journalists."

Trump appears to have reached a truce with his hometown New York Times after a post-election session with the daily. And he has been on good terms with some outlets such as the far-right Breitbart News.

But he has been on a rampage against other news organizations.

On Wednesday, Trump took aim at NBC, calling it "totally biased" for saying he does not deserve credit for job creation announcements from big companies such as Ford, General Motors and Lockheed Martin.

In his first, and only news conference since the election, Trump lashed out at BuzzFeed for its controversial decision to publish what it acknowledged was an unverified report suggesting Russia had compromising information on him.

Describing the website as a "failing pile of garbage," Trump said it "will suffer the consequences."

At the same January 11 news conference he clashed overtly with CNN, which covered the same story minus the lurid details, denying the cable giant's White House correspondent a question and charging: "You are fake news."