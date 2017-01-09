As Obama leaves office, a look back on his landmark achievements

By Andrew Beatty

WASHINGTON -- As Barack Obama prepares to leave office on Jan. 20, here are nine things his presidency may be remembered for:

1. Making History

If historians were to write only one thing about Barack Hussein Obama, they would likely note that — 143 years after slavery was abolished — a young Illinois senator became the first black president of the United States.

Obama, just 47 at his 2009 inauguration, harnessed magisterial oratory to rally a diverse electoral coalition behind a message of "hope and change."

In office, Obama sometimes struggled to turn that poetry into the prose of governance. Racial tensions — underscored by police shootings of unarmed black men and conspiracy theories about his birthplace — persisted.

But the very fact of his election confirmed monumental changes in American society.

2.Too Big to Fail

Obama's first term in office was dominated by economic freefall.

A real estate crisis spawned a financial meltdown that torpedoed Wall Street banks and lenders, and was metastasizing into an economic crisis of global proportions.

Outgoing president George W. Bush and the Federal Reserve had kicked off the government's first panicked efforts at containment, but Obama faced down ideological opposition to large fiscal stimulus, extending government spending by US$831 billion and providing ballast to the economy.

As he leaves office, the political and social aftershocks of that financial cataclysm are still being felt, but the economy has added jobs for 75 straight months.