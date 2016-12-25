Trump imposes shoot-from-the-hip style on American diplomacy

WASHINGTON -- It was once conventional wisdom in Washington that the prospect of assuming command of U.S. foreign relations would force Donald Trump to tone down the shoot-from-the-hip style of his campaign.

Instead, undaunted, he has ploughed on as before, breaking diplomatic taboos, trampling on the prerogatives of the sitting president and unsettling America's friends and foes alike.

As his Jan. 20 inauguration approaches, in a near daily stream of unexpected Twitter outbursts and brief statements from his transition team, he has shaken up several delicate diplomatic dossiers.

Nuclear Arms

On Thursday, Trump launched a solo bid to restart the Cold War arms race, Tweeting: "The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes."

His team of advisers scrambled to insist he was not about to reverse Washington's long-standing but slow-moving commitment to arms reduction and non-proliferation treaties.

Outgoing U.S. leader President Barack Obama won a Nobel Prize for his vision, expressed in a famous 2009 speech in Prague, of a world without nuclear weapons. Trump threw it out in fewer than 140 characters.

The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Israel spotted a threat: A motion is before the United Nations Security Council to condemn its building of settlements on occupied Palestinian land. Who does it turn to?

Traditionally, the United States has shielded Israel from U.N. criticism, but all the signs are that Obama — frustrated at the failure of the Middle East peace process — is tempted to abstain on the latest resolution.

In jumps Donald Trump.

At Isael's request, Trump persuaded Egypt to withdraw the motion from Thursday's order of business. Four more countries brought it back on Friday, and it was no clear what the United States would do. But Trump has made his own position clear.

"The resolution being considered at the United Nations Security Council regarding Israel should be vetoed," he said.

"As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations."