Days after its renewal, the historic Iran nuclear pact could be at risk

TEHRAN -- Before Donald Trump has even arrived in the White House, Iran says the United States has already violated the nuclear deal and threatened to build atomic-powered ships in retaliation. Is the historic accord at risk?

Earlier this month, U.S. lawmakers renewed a law called the Iran Sanctions Act (ISA), extending its provisions for another decade.

ISA, first introduced in 1996, aimed to cut off foreign investment in Iran's oil and gas sector to starve it of funds that might be used for its nuclear program or to fund "terrorist" groups.

Key provisions of ISA were suspended in January when the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers came into force, although Washington has kept others linked to human rights and terrorism in place.

The White House said renewing ISA was pointless since it remains suspended so long as Tehran sticks to its promises to curb its nuclear program.

Knowing it would pass anyway, President Barack Obama let the law through, but refused to sign it.

The president symbolically let slide a deadline to ink his name on the legislation — which he has called unnecessary — meaning the 10-year sanctions renewal will automatically become law.

Even if it were pointless, however, Tehran was up in arms, with both the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani calling the renewal a "clear violation" of the accord and lodging a formal complaint with the United Nations.

'Posturing'

So is Iran right about a violation?

Iran points to Article 26 of the deal, which says the U.S. "will refrain from re-introducing or re-imposing the sanctions specified in Annex II," which includes ISA.

It argues that even if the sanctions remain suspended, the law has still been "reintroduced."

"The U.S. Congress never liked the deal and now that Obama is leaving office, they're trying to find ways of violating the deal without being too obvious about it," said Foad Izadi, a world politics professor at the University of Tehran.

Western analysts disagree, saying Iran is just trying to score political points.

"If it doesn't have any practical impact, who cares about the legislation? I think the Iranians are just posturing," said Dan Newcomb, a sanctions lawyer with Shearman and Sterling in New York.

Moreover, sanctions expert Sam Cutler, of consultancy Horizon Client Access, said there was "a zero percent chance" that Iran was not briefed during the nuclear talks that the Congress would reintroduce ISA.

"The Iranians knew this was going to happen and for them to claim this is a violation now beggars belief," he said.

Cutler says a specific phrase was included in the deal — referring to "the respective roles of the President and the Congress" — to draw a dividing line between the actions of the White House and sabotage attempts by hawkish lawmakers.