'Trump Whisperer' Conway named presidential counselor

WASHINGTON -- More than just a trusted adviser, Kellyanne Conway earned the nickname "Trump Whisperer" on the U.S. presidential campaign trail for an uncanny ability to soothe and soften the brash real estate magnate.

Conway on Thursday was rewarded for her gifts — and her political acumen as driver of Donald Trump's successful campaign strategy — with an influential White House post as counselor to the president-elect.

The news cements a place after Trump's inauguration next month for the wily veteran strategist, who will be working in a White House led for the first time by a political novice who has never before held elective office.

Conway, 49, has been arguably Trump's most effective surrogate, softening the Republican billionaire's prickly edges and helping him appear more reasonable and relatable to the public.

For months she was his indefatigable spokesperson and careful manager, an apologist for his worst excesses, emphasizing the good, deflecting the bad by pivoting to Democrat Hillary Clinton's weaknesses, and handling his ego with dexterity.

"She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message," Trump said in a statement announcing Conway's appointment.

The diminutive, ever smiling pollster, Republican strategist and mother of four was the first woman to manage a successful U.S. presidential campaign, and now becomes one of the most influential women in Trump's administration.