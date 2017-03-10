News
Great Hall, great photo op
A  March 10, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
Hospitality staff pose for a group photo in front of the Great Hall of the People during a plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing, Thursday, March 9. China's top leadership as well as thousands of delegates from around the country are gathered at the Chinese capital for the annual legislature meetings.
