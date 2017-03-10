News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Friday

March, 10, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Chinese legislature to give more seats to both women and workers
AP  March 10, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
BEIJING -- Increasingly known as a rich man's club, China's ceremonial legislature now plans to give more seats to women, farmers, workers and professionals.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday that changes to the makeup of the National People's Congress (NPC) would also reduce the proportion of delegates representing the ruling Communist Party and government departments, who now constitute about one-third of the roughly 3,000 members.

Xinhua gave no details on what the new quotas would be. When the current legislature was seated in 2013, 23 percent of its members were women. No figures were immediately available on workers and others.

The NPC and its advisory body meet in full session just once a year for about 10 days.

Over recent years, the two bodies have become known as the wealthiest assemblies in the world, with a recent study from the Shanghai-based Hurun Report saying that more than 150 billionaires are included within their ranks.

They include Ma Huateng of microblogging firm Tencent Ltd., with a net worth of US$24 billion, and Robin Li, chairman of internet search giant Baidu, who has a fortune of US$14 billion.

Xinhua quoted NPC Vice Chairman Wang Chen as telling delegates on Wednesday that the leadership of the ruling Communist Party was on guard against fraud and vote buying in the selection of deputies by members of their provincial assemblies.

Last year, 45 deputies from the northeastern province of Liaoning were ejected for vote buying.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search