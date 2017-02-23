Beijing defends deportation of Spain suspects to China

BEJIING -- Beijing on Wednesday insisted that Spain deport more than 200 suspects, including Taiwanese and Chinese citizens, recently arrested in the country for alleged telecom fraud to China, on the grounds that the victims were all Chinese.

China's remarks came after Taiwan protested over the issue.

An Fengshan, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office under China's State Council, said at a regular news briefing that all the suspects should be deported to China for further investigation because all the victims and evidence pertaining to the case were there.

Bringing all the suspects to China would help with the investigation, facilitate the fight against telecom fraud and protect the rights of the victims, he said in response to reporters' questions.

A total of 269 suspects were arrested in December, in a joint operation between Spain and China. So far, 218 have been identified as Taiwanese citizens, according to Taiwan's representative office in Spain.

The fraud ring has been charged with defrauding Chinese nationals in China out of a total of 16 million euros (U$16.84 million), Spanish police said.

The Spanish government decided on Feb. 17 to accept the demand from Beijing for extradition to China of all 269 suspects, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The decision drew a strong protest from the ministry, which said that it infringed upon the rights of the Taiwanese nationals and ran counter to the European tradition of humanitarianism.

Spain's representative to Taiwan Jose Luis Echaniz Cobas was twice summoned to the ministry, where officials expressed the government's concern over the issue and urged the Spanish government to respect the wishes of the Taiwanese suspects and send them home after trial.