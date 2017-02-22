News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Wednesday

February, 22, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Ex-Hong Kong leader gets 20 months in jail for corruption
AP  February 22, 2017, 11:15 am TWN
HONG KONG — A former leader of Hong Kong has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for corruption over a luxury apartment in mainland China intended for his retirement.

Judge Andrew Chan said Monday that he was going to sentence Donald Tsang to 30 months in jail but took off 10 months because of his good character and contribution to Hong Kong.

Tsang was found guilty last week of one count of misconduct in office and not guilty on a second count.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search