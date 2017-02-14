Kid rewarded for honesty after scrapping BMW in China

Who says honesty doesn't pay off?

A high school student from China's Henan province who crashed into a parked BMW last Thursday while riding an e-bike was rewarded for his honesty, after he left a note to the owner and limited funds to compensate for the damage.

"Dear Sir, yesterday I accidentally bumped into your car. I'm very sorry and feel bad," the note began.

The student, later identified as Chen Yifan, returned to the car and placed 311 renminbi (NT$1,400) earned from his job as a courier into an envelope, which he taped along with the note to the car's door handle.

"I know this is not enough, but I don't have any more money and I'm so sorry," the note continued.

The owner of the BMW sought out local police to find the student -- but not for the reason you might think.

After identifying Chen with the police's help, the owner sent his daughter to return the money to Chen, along with an extra 10,000 renminbi (NT$45,000) as financial aid.

Local reports from China said that Chen's family struggled to make ends meet and that the student worked to ease the burden on his parents.

According to local reports, Chen refused to take the money until city police and the owner's daughter urged him to reconsider.

Chen vowed to pay the owner the costs of the car repairs once he has the means to do so.