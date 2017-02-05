Tsai calls on China to protect rights of Taiwanese businesses there

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday issued a call for China to help Taiwanese businesses there deal with operational challenges.

Chinese authorities should also help safeguard the legal rights and interests of Taiwanese businesses that operate in China, Tsai said in Taipei at a Spring Festival gathering of such companies.

Taiwan will view any such efforts by China as a proactive and positive move to promote interaction between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait in the spirit of goodwill, Tsai said.

She also suggested Taiwan and China seek to develop new ways of interacting, building on the trade and economic links that they have developed over the past 30 years.

Tsai reiterated that her government is willing to hold dialogue and negotiations with Beijing, based on the dynamic development of cross-strait relations, to advance mutually beneficial cross-strait trade and economic ties.

Cross-strait dialogue has been halted since Tsai took office last May, due mainly to China's insistence that the "1992 consensus" remain the sole political foundation for the development of cross-strait exchanges and the Tsai administration's refusal to accept that precondition.

The "1992 consensus" refers to a tacit understanding reached in 1992 between China and Taiwan, which then had a Kuomintang government, that there is only one China, with both parties free to interpret what that means.

In her address Sunday, Tsai said her administration is giving priority to building Taiwan's economy by strengthening cooperation with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, countries in South Asia, New Zealand and Australia.

She also said that this year, her government will continue its reform programs, including plans to improve the labor rights and interests of migrant workers, raise the minimum wage, implement a 40-hour work week, and restructure the national pension scheme.

The Spring Festival gathering was organized by the Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF), a semi-official institute set up by Taiwan in 1990 to handle cross-strait affairs in the absence of official links with China.

SEF Chairman Tien Hung-mao (田弘茂) called on China to stop using tax and other administrative means to "interfere with" Taiwanese investors' "legal and proper" businesses.

Tien said there have been reports of Chinese imposing fines on Taiwanese investors in China or demanding that they pay up taxes that were determined as "shortfalls" -- moves that were taken on the basis of all sorts of allegations against the Taiwanese.

On his part, Tien said his foundation has been offering legal and professional assistance to affected Taiwanese investors to help ensure their legal interests in China.