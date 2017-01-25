One-China Policy 100 percent non-negotiable: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman

A senior Chinese official warned the new US administration against challenging Beijing's "one China" policy, saying it is 100 per cent not negotiable.

In a rare English-language interview with the US-based NBC News in Beijing on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said there is no way President Donald Trump administration can use the "one-China" policy to bargain with the Chinese authorities.

"I am not here to prejudge anything, but, we made our positions very clear," Lu said.

"First, this one-China policy has been the fundamental basis for China-American relationship. Second, because this issue touches upon China's core interests, by no means this is something that can be negotiated, or as a bargaining chip," he stressed.

Asked if there is any room for discussion, Lu said: "100 per cent" not negotiable.

Lu also struck back at White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer over his recent comment that Washington would make sure to protect its interests in the South China Sea.

"I don't think he is in a position to say that's international territory," Lu said, adding: "There might be difference, or controversial claims over the sovereignty of those islands, but that's not for the United States."

President Trump's recently-confirmed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has expressed the U.S. would block China's access to the disputed Asian islands. "We're going to have to send China a clear signal that, first, the island-building stops and, second, your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed," Tillerson said.

Lu, however, said it is none of the US business and the disputes are for China and some other countries in the region to settle.

The South China Sea disputes involve both island and maritime claims among seven sovereign states within the region, namely China, Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.