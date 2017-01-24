China insider trader jailed in first case of its kind

SHANGHAI -- China has sentenced a former star hedge-fund manager to more than five years in prison for market manipulation, a court said, after an investigation following a stock market slump in 2015.

Xu Xiang, manager of the Shanghai-based private equity fund Zexi Investment, and two other executives were found guilty of market manipulation and fined an unspecified amount, the Qingdao Intermediate People's Court announced on a verified social media account.

Xu's was the first insider trading case to be brought to court in the country and involved more than 40 billion yuan (US$5.8 billion), respected Chinese financial magazine Caixin reported.

Xu received five and a half years, while associate Wang Wei received three years and Zhu Yong two years with a three-year suspension.

State Investor

Investigators targeted several investment executives on suspicion of insider trading after a 2015 stock rout that saw the Shanghai stock index tumble nearly 40 percent over a period of little more than two months after peaking in mid-June that year.

Authorities helped inflate the bubble by encouraging investments. But when it burst, officials quickly sought to pin blame on market manipulators.

A star investor, Xu's company managed four of the top performing Chinese hedge funds during the stock market meltdown, according to Bloomberg News.