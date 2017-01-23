|
President lauds soldiers for performance in face of Chinese threats
CNA January 23, 2017, 8:45 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) praised Taiwan's Armed Forces on Monday for performing well in response to China's move to sail its aircraft carrier battle group through the Taiwan Strait.
The Chinese aircraft carrier "Liaoning" and accompanying ships passed through the Taiwan Strait on Jan. 11, prompting Taiwan's Air Force and other military branches to closely monitor the battle group's movements.
During a luncheon with military officers and servicemen and women at the Ministry of National Defense, Tsai lauded the members of Taiwan's armed forces for handling the tense situation well at a time when she was visiting some of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in Central America.
"Your brilliant performance in defending our national security has boosted the people's confidence in our Armed Forces," Tsai said.
The only goal of Taiwan's national defense reform is to build a strong and competent force that is combat ready, Tsai said. "We will do things better and better until we become the best, and we will not do anything extravagant or superficial," she said.
The president thanked the participants at the gathering, as they will head back to their barracks and be on duty during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.
"On behalf of our countrymen, I would like to extend our thanks to you, because your hard work has ensured that the people will be able to enjoy a happy holiday," she said.
