Taiwan's top negotiator invites China counterpart to meet in Kinmen

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's chief negotiator with China, Tien Hung-mao (田弘茂), on Wednesday extended an olive branch to his Chinese counterpart Chen Deming (陳德銘), inviting him to a meeting in Taiwan's offshore Kinmen County, but the invitation was declined by the Chinese side.

"As far as I understand, Chen, president of the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS), has visited Taiwan three times in the past, but he has never been to Kinmen," Tien, chairman of the Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF), told the press that day.

"If the opportunity presents itself, I would very much look forward to meeting him. Perhaps we could consider meeting in Kinmen for a start. I hope that the mainland side will carefully consider this proposal," he said.

In response to Tien's invitation, however, the ARATS said that cross-strait talks and the mechanism for contact will not be resumed until the SEF, with government authorization, confirms the "1992 consensus" that acknowledges the "one China" principle.

The ARATS said more talk is "meaningless" in resolving the deadlock if Taiwan does not recognize the "1992 consensus," which states that there is only one China, with each side of the Taiwan Strait free to interpret what that means.

The SEF and the ARATS are semi-official agencies responsible for negotiations across the Taiwan Strait and for dealing with cross-strait affairs in the absence of official ties.

China has suspended cross-strait dialogue since Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) assumed office in May last year, because Beijing regards the "1992 consensus" as the political foundation for the development of cross-strait exchanges, while Tsai's government refuses to accept the consensus.

Tien did not respond when asked if he consulted with Tsai before inviting Chen to Kinmen.

Meanwhile, asked if his foundation will make any new statements in response to China's insistence on the "one China" principle, Tien said that Tsai has been clear in her statements about cross-strait exchanges on several occasions, and those remarks should form the basis for future cross-strait dialogue.

"At present, we are also hoping to accumulate goodwill in various ways," he said.

To break the deadlock between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, Tien said the Taiwan government will continue to refrain from holding any political precondition, seek to develop mutual respect and be open and innovative in handling cross-strait affairs.