Military conducts drill to simulate Chinese naval invasion

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The military on Tuesday conducted a drill simulating a naval invasion by China, in the wake of Beijing's sailing of an aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait.

The drill was conducted in Taichung by the 10th Army Command and the Army Aviation and Special Forces Command.

It simulated a scenario in which a Chinese naval fleet comprising destroyers, corvettes and amphibious assault ships was conducting training off China's southeastern coast.

In the scenario, the fleet unexpectedly sailed east across the hypothetical mid-line of the Taiwan Strait, and several helicopters also took off from the amphibious assault ships toward Taiwan's air defense identification zone.

In counteraction, the Army dispatched M109 self-propelled howitzers, M60A3 main battle tanks, CM-32 armoured vehicles, AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters, and OH-58D Kiowa armed reconnaissance helicopters to launch an attack upon the enemy forces, in collaboration with paratroopers descending from UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters.

In what was seen by many as sabre-rattling by the Chinese, the Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier, sailed south in the Pacific Ocean off Taiwan's eastern coast on Christmas Day before entering the South China Sea.

On Jan. 11, the Liaoning passed through the Taiwan Strait on its way back to its base in northeastern China after conducting training exercises in the South China Sea.