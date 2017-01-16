Zhou Youguang, linguist and dissident, dies at 111

BEIJING -- Linguist Zhou Youguang, the man who helped invent the Pinyin system used for writing Chinese worldwide before becoming an outspoken critic of the communist government died Saturday in Beijing. He was 111.

The Pinyin system, a system for transliterating Chinese characters into the Roman alphabet, was introduced in the 1950s and now used by hundreds of millions of language learners in China, as well as abroad.

An amateur linguist who had taught himself some Esperanto, Zhou was assigned in 1955 to co-chair a committee tasked with increasing literacy by reforming the Chinese language.

He eventually backed a system based on one developed in the Soviet Union, using Roman letters to represent pronunciation alongside marks to indicate tone.

But Zhou's contributions did not save him from the chaos of Mao's decade-long Cultural Revolution from 1966, during which he was sent to work at a labor camp in faraway Ningxia for more than two years, separated from his wife and son.

He has described the two decades from 1960 to 1980 as "wasted", adding: "In all honesty I haven't got anything good to say about Mao Zedong."

He had a higher opinion of Mao's successor Deng Xiaoping, who launched market-style reforms which helped transform China into the world's second-largest economy.

But after he retired aged 85, Zhou wrote dozens of books arguing that Deng's reforms were insufficient without political change.

"Chinese people becoming rich isn't important," he said. "Human progress is ultimately progress towards democracy."