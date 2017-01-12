|
International Edition
Thursday
January, 12, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
A cup of tradition
CNA
January 12, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
This file photo shows books published in traditional Chinese characters being displayed inside Classic Code Cafe in Beijing, China. It is an all-traditional-Chinese cafe that highlights Taiwanese culture, in contrast to the simplified Chinese characters in use in China.
Workbooks are available for customers to practice writing the traditional Chinese characters. Those who complete the practice receive a 10 percent discount on their spending.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
2
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
3
China boosts defenses on S.China Sea islets: US experts
4
Full text of President Obama's comments on China, Taiwan relations
5
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
6
PLA air force photo shows jet bomber apparently flying in air space within sight of Yushan
7
President outlines government priorities for 2017
8
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
9
Beijing authorities urge schoolchildren to remain indoors
10
President calls for benign cross-strait relations