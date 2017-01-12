News
A cup of tradition

CNA
January 12, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
This file photo shows books published in traditional Chinese characters being displayed inside Classic Code Cafe in Beijing, China. It is an all-traditional-Chinese cafe that highlights Taiwanese culture, in contrast to the simplified Chinese characters in use in China.

Workbooks are available for customers to practice writing the traditional Chinese characters. Those who complete the practice receive a 10 percent discount on their spending.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

