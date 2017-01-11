Beijing "cannot confirm" carrier's movement through the Taiwan Strait

Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) stated Wednesday that it "could not confirm" whether its aircraft carrier Liaoning would pass through the Taiwan Strait after Taiwan's defense ministry stated the ship had entered the island's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) this morning.

TAO Spokesman Ma Xiaoguang said at a Beijing press conference that he could not confirm if the Liaoning would pass through the Taiwan Strait en route to its return to base following exercises in the South China Sea.

Earlier, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said that the Liaoning and its support vessels were moving northwest passing along the country's ADIZ on its way through the Taiwan Strait.

Mainland Affairs Council Chairwoman Katharine Chang said in a press conference in Taipei this morning that "any threats toward cross-strait relations would be unproductive," calling for Taipei and Beijing to work together toward peaceful relations.

Meanwhile, U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Mark Toner responded to developments in a daily press briefing in Washington on Tuesday.

"We certainly don't want to see shows of force or any kind of escalation," Toner said in response to a question on the Liaoning's movements.