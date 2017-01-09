China toughens rules to keep disciplinary teams honest

BEIJING -- China's 500,000-plus corruption investigators have been placed under stricter supervision as a regulation to standardize graft probes took effect on Sunday.

Experts said the regulation, passed at the annual plenary meeting of the top anti-corruption watchdog — the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China — can help ensure an unsullied disciplinary team, after some corrupt investigators were exposed.

The regulation, details of which were not released, sets clear standards on how to handle corruption tips, how to check and review cases and how to manage ill-gotten money and assets, according to a report published on the commission's website on Sunday.

It also encourages audio and video recordings throughout the entire process of the interrogation and the establishment of a registration system for those who make inquires about, or try to interfere in, the cases, the report said.

"Trust (in disciplinary officials) cannot replace supervision," a meeting communique released on Sunday said. "We must make sure the power granted by the Party and the people is not abused."

Many commission members who attended the three-day meeting said they have felt rising pressure on disciplinary officials. In recent years, Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly required officials to "clean house" to ensure a trustworthy disciplinary team.

"As those who enforce anti-graft rules, we must first place ourselves under scrutiny," said Liu Qifan, head of the anti-corruption watchdog in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region.

China launched a massive anti-corruption and austerity campaign as the top Party leadership was elected in late 2012.

Xi said on Friday that years of effort have stopped corruption from spreading, and a "crushing momentum" against graft has taken shape.

However, some disciplinary officials have become conceited with the anti-corruption achievements, and a small number of them have loosened their self-restraint and become corrupt themselves, said Wang Yanfei, head of the provincial discipline watchdog in Sichuan province.

Since late 2012, more than 7,900 disciplinary officials from across the country have been punished for various types of wrongdoing, with 17 from the top anti-corruption watchdog being placed under investigation in graft probes, according to figures from the commission.

Last week, a three-episode TV documentary produced by the commission, named To Forge an Iron, One Must Be Strong Oneself, offered the public a rare glimpse into guilty officials from discipline inspection authorities.