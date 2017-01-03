Smog disrupts travel, triggers alerts

Expressways closed in Beijing, flights canceled or delayed in Shijiazhuang

With heavy smog dampening the festive atmosphere in northern China, the country's environmental authorities are strengthening inspections and enforcement to fight air pollution violations.

As people celebrated the arrival of 2017, air pollution shrouded major cities in North China, where heavy smog affected outdoor activities and disrupted traffic.

The smog prompted 24 cities including Shijiazhuang and Baoding in Hebei province to issue red alerts and 21 cities such as Beijing and Tianjin to issue orange alerts. Heavy smog was expected to remain until Thursday, when cold winds were expected, according to the National Meteorological Center of the China Meteorological Administration.

China has a four-tier warning system for severe pollution. Red is the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

A red alert means heaviest pollution for three consecutive days or longer, which triggers a series of measures including school closures, factory shutdowns and limited use of vehicles.

According to the Beijing Traffic Management Bureau, heavy smog had reduced visibility to around 50 meters on some expressways of the capital city. Sections of eight expressways had been closed by 9:30 am on Sunday.

At Zhengding International Airport in Shijiazhuang, 88 flights were canceled and 40 delayed by 4:30 pm on Sunday due to thick fog and light snow.

Lu Xi, who lives with her two sons and husband in Beijing, planned to drive back to her hometown of Tianjin, about 120 kilometers southeast of the capital, on Saturday evening. However, she was forced to postpone the trip and go instead by train on Sunday morning.