Beijing starts 2017 under a cloud
AFP
January 2, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
This photo combo shows buildings on a polluted day in Beijing on Jan. 1 (top) and on a clear day on Dec. 23, 2016 (bottom). Beijing woke on the first morning of 2017 covered in thick toxic fog, with a concentration of harmful particles 20 times higher than international standards. After a long period of pollution in December, the Chinese capital was again smothered Sunday in an acrid gray haze that limited visibility to a few hundred meters. Luminous signs on top of the skyscrapers seemed to float in the fog, while some tourists wore respiratory masks. Levels of PM 2.5 — microscopic particles harmful to human health — exceeded 500 on Sunday morning, according to U.S. Embassy estimates, vastly above the maximum threshold of 25 recommended by the World Health Organization for a 24-hour exposure.
