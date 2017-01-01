|
International Edition
Sunday
January, 1, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
China aims to cut coal capacity by 800 mil. tons
AFP
January 1, 2017, 12:09 am TWN
BEIJING -- China has set a target of reducing its annual coal capacity by 800 million tons, according to a government plan reported Saturday by state media.
Despite the target, Beijing expects total coal output to rise to around 3.9 billion tons by 2020, compared to 3.75 billion tons in 2015, the official Xinhua news agency said, citing a document issued by the country's top economic planning body.
The plan aims to "improve coal production safety and efficiency, as well as reducing impact on the environment," Xinhua said.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump taps China ambassador, consults Obama
2
China market embraces Christmas
3
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
4
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
5
China boosts defenses on S.China Sea islets: US experts
6
Full text of President Obama's comments on China, Taiwan relations
7
PLA air force photo shows jet bomber apparently flying in air space within sight of Yushan
8
China lodges complaint to US
9
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
10
Beijing authorities urge schoolchildren to remain indoors