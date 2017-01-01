China aims to cut coal capacity by 800 mil. tons

BEIJING -- China has set a target of reducing its annual coal capacity by 800 million tons, according to a government plan reported Saturday by state media.

Despite the target, Beijing expects total coal output to rise to around 3.9 billion tons by 2020, compared to 3.75 billion tons in 2015, the official Xinhua news agency said, citing a document issued by the country's top economic planning body.

The plan aims to "improve coal production safety and efficiency, as well as reducing impact on the environment," Xinhua said.