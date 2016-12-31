President calls for benign cross-strait relations

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Saturday urged both sides of the Taiwan Strait to maintain peaceful relations, vowing that the Republic of China (Taiwan) will continue to commit to having positive exchanges with China and extending goodwill but will not succumb to pressure and threats.

"Over the past few months, it's becoming a common feeling for Taiwanese people that a rational and calm position strenuously kept by both sides has been slightly changed," Tsai said when she and Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) briefed both local and international reporters about their work since assuming office on May 20 and the direction of their future administration.

"Beijing has, step by step, backed onto an old track to polarize, pressure and even threaten and intimidate (Taiwan)," said the president.

"We hope that this is not Beijing's adoption of a policy, and want to remind it that such moves have hurt Taiwanese people's feelings and affected stability across the Taiwan Strait," she said.

As one example of recent action by China, Beijing and Sao Tome and Principe signed a communique to resume diplomatic relations earlier this month after the western African country terminated formal relations with the R.O.C.

Tsai reiterated that Taiwan hopes to continue to work with China next year to respond to the call for peace from people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

As long as Taiwan and China share a calm and rational mindset and allow some flexibility, many problems could be sorted out, she said.

"It is not impossible that there is room for creativity," she said.