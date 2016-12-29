News
China seizes 3.1 tons of pangolin scales

AFP
December 29, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
SHANGHAI -- Chinese customs seized over three tons of pangolin scales, state media said, in the country's biggest-ever smuggling case involving the animal parts.

Shanghai Customs found around 3.1 tons of pangolin scales mixed in with a container of wood products imported from Nigeria, state broadcaster CCTV reported Tuesday.

It estimated up to 7,500 of the creatures could have been killed.

The reclusive pangolin has become the most trafficked mammal on Earth due to soaring demand in Asia for their scales for traditional medicine and their flesh, considered a delicacy.

State media have previously said the scales fetch around 5,000 yuan (US$700) per kilogram (US$700) on the black market — which would make the seizure worth more than US$2 million.

Although the international pangolin trade is illegal in China and they are listed as one of the most-protected wild animals, law enforcement remains weak.

