Monday

December, 19, 2016

Smog day afternoon

AP
December 19, 2016, 12:03 am TWN
Electric bike riders wearing masks to protect themselves from exhaust wait at an intersection during a heavily polluted day in Beijing, Sunday, Dec. 18. China's capital and other northern cities have banned half of all vehicles from city streets and ordered factories, schools and construction sites closed in response to a five-day smog red alert.
