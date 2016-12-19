|
International Edition
Monday
December, 19, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Smog day afternoon
AP
December 19, 2016, 12:03 am TWN
Electric bike riders wearing masks to protect themselves from exhaust wait at an intersection during a heavily polluted day in Beijing, Sunday, Dec. 18. China's capital and other northern cities have banned half of all vehicles from city streets and ordered factories, schools and construction sites closed in response to a five-day smog red alert.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Top firms set up shop on disputed South China Sea island
2
Three black Americans who see China as their land of opportunity
3
Armored vehicles bound for Singapore seized in Hong Kong
4
Mainland China to control public smoking nationwide by year's end
5
Trump taps China ambassador, consults Obama
6
At least 67 killed in China scaffolding collapse
7
China lodges complaint to US
8
Full text of President Obama's comments on China, Taiwan relations
9
PLA air force photo shows jet bomber apparently flying in air space within sight of Yushan
10
China market embraces Christmas