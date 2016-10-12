|
Parental love
AFP
October 12, 2016, 12:08 am TWN
This picture taken on Monday, Oct. 10 shows rescuers carrying a young girl who was rescued at an accident site after four buildings caved in during the early hours in Wenzhou, in China's Zhejiang province. A series of multi-story buildings built by local villagers and packed with migrant workers collapsed in China on Monday, killing at least 20 people, the government and reports said.
This picture taken on Monday shows rescuers trying to save a young survivor who was protected by the body of her parents at an accident site after four buildings caved in during the early hours in Wenzhou.
