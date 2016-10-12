News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Wednesday

October, 12, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Parental love

AFP
October 12, 2016, 12:08 am TWN
This picture taken on Monday, Oct. 10 shows rescuers carrying a young girl who was rescued at an accident site after four buildings caved in during the early hours in Wenzhou, in China's Zhejiang province. A series of multi-story buildings built by local villagers and packed with migrant workers collapsed in China on Monday, killing at least 20 people, the government and reports said.

This picture taken on Monday shows rescuers trying to save a young survivor who was protected by the body of her parents at an accident site after four buildings caved in during the early hours in Wenzhou.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
 Chinese groups eye bids for German LED maker 
This picture taken on Monday shows rescuers trying to save a young survivor who was protected by the body of her parents at an accident site after four buildings caved in during the early hours in Wenzhou. (AFP)

More Photos (2)
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search