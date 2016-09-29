|
International Edition
Friday
September, 30, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Megi in mainland
AP & AFP
September 29, 2016, 12:39 pm TWN
An aerial view shows flooded intersections following the landfall of Typhoon Megi in Fuzhou, Fujian province, Wednesday, Sept. 28. State media reported late last night that a landslide caused by the storm had hit a village in eastern China, burying dozens of houses, with "heavy casualties" feared. Twenty-seven people are believed missing.
Rescuers evacuate residents in Ningde, Fujian province, Wednesday.
|