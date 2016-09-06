China agrees on steps to reduce steel exports

HANGZHOU, China -- China agreed to steps toward reducing its politically volatile steel exports but avoided binding limits as leaders of major economies ended a summit Monday with a forceful endorsement of free trade and a crowded agenda that included the Koreas, Syria and refugees.

In a joint statement, President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leaders of Britain, Japan, Russia and other Group of 20 economies pledged to boost sluggish global growth by promoting innovation and to strengthen the global financial system.

In an effort to shore up public support for trade, they promised "inclusive growth" to spread the benefits of closer global integration more widely to millions of people who have been left behind by wrenching change. The pledge reflected a growing recognition that economic strains are fueling political tensions and a growing clamor to protect local industries.

Chinese leaders hope the two-day meeting will increase their influence in managing the global economy.

They have said they want the G-20, created to respond to the 2008 financial crisis, to take on a longer-term role regulating the global economy. The joint statement reflects that ambition by calling the G-20 the "premier forum" for economic cooperation.

Beijing made trade a theme of the gathering, but faces complaints that a flood of low-cost Chinese steel into global markets threatens U.S. and European jobs, propelling the rise of political movements that promise to curb trade.

The joint statement calls for formation of a steel forum to study excess production capacity.

In a concession to Beijing, the statement doesn't mention China by name and says excess steel capacity is a global issue, though U.S. and European officials say the vast Chinese state-owned industry, which accounts for half of worldwide output, is the root of the problem. Washington has hiked import duties by 500 percent on Chinese steel to offset what it says are improper subsidies.

Beijing promised in January to reduce steel production capacity by 100 to 150 million tons by 2020, a pledge Xi repeated Saturday ahead of the G-20 meeting. But that is half of China's estimated excess capacity of 300 million tons, so deeper cuts would be required to bring it in line with demand.

"The market is distorted by subsidies and other support measures, and that is the fundamental problem," said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to broadcaster NHK.

The president of the European Union's governing body, Jean-Claude Juncker, called Sunday for the G-20 to take action on steel. He said the trade bloc will look at Beijing's response when deciding whether to grant China market economy status, which would make it harder to bring anti-dumping cases.

The creation of the global steel forum could help to ease strains between Beijing and its trading partners, said economist Rajiv Biswas of IHS. "It may help to reassure countries about tangible steps China is taking," he said.