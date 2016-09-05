China tells G-20 to avoid 'empty talk' as summit opens

HANGZHOU, China -- Leaders of the world's biggest powers met Sunday to try to revive the sluggish world economy, with their host Chinese President Xi Jinping urging them to avoid "empty talk."

Xi welcomed each president and prime minister to the Group of 20 summit with a handshake, and had an extended clasp with Barack Obama as both men smiled, despite protocol stumbles around the U.S. leader's visit.

In a circular conference hall in Hangzhou — the scenic eastern city left deserted by a vast security operation — Xi told them the G-20 "should work with real action with no empty talk."

China is hoping a successful meeting will portray it as an assured, powerful nation ready to assume a role on the international stage that befits its status as the world's second-largest economy.

Authorities shuttered thousands of factories to try to ensure clear skies, and encouraged residents to leave town on free holidays, as well as detaining dozens of dissidents to prevent any hint of unrest.

The G-20 brings together representatives of 85 percent of the world's GDP and two-thirds of its population.

But experts expect the gathering to be short on substance, with no acute crisis pushing leaders to defy rising populist sentiment and take difficult steps such as liberalizing trade to address the world's most pressing issues.

Even so it was preceded by a flurry of diplomatic activity in China on issues ranging from climate change and the war in Syria to international trade.

The U.S. and China Saturday ratified the Paris climate accord, a crucial step towards bringing into force the pact against global warming.

U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon, who personally received the ratification documents from Xi and Obama, applauded them Sunday for "making this historic step" and urged other G-20 leaders to follow suit.