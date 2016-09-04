Populist mood swirls as G-20 meets on global economy, trade

HANGZHOU, China -- G-20 leaders meet Sunday charged with reviving the sluggish world economy, but a growing anti-globalization mood and alarm over China's territorial ambitions loom over the summit in the scenic city of Hangzhou.

China is hoping a successful meeting will portray it as an assured, powerful nation ready to assume a role on the international stage that befits its status as the world's second-largest economy.

In a promising opening act, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama ratified the Paris climate accord Saturday, with clear blue skies over the city's largely empty streets.

To create that set, authorities shuttered thousands of factories and encouraged residents to leave town on free holidays, as well as detaining dozens of dissidents to prevent any hint of unrest.

U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon, who personally received the ratification documents from Xi and Obama, applauded them Sunday for "making this historic step" which represented "a major step forward" on tackling climate change.

He urged other G-20 leaders to follow suit and turn aspirational pledges into the "the transformative action the world so urgently needs".

But experts expect the gathering to be short on substance, as rising populist sentiment makes it difficult for leaders to commit to the kinds of measures needed to address the world's most pressing issues.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde warned last week that the world faces a potentially toxic mix of low long-term growth and rising inequality, creating political temptations to populism and raised trade barriers.

In Hangzhou, geopolitical concerns -- from rising tensions over the strategically vital South China Sea, to the ongoing Syrian civil war -- also threaten to disrupt Beijing's carefully plotted script.

The hosts have been keen to avoid the contentious South China Sea topic, but international alarm is rising over Beijing's claims in the region where it has built artificial islands and facilities including airstrips on reefs and outcrops.