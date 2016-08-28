|
International Edition
Sunday
August, 28, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Not the usual suspect
CHINA
August 28, 2016, 12:13 am TWN
A man in southern China has been found guilty of posing as Emperor Qianlong, shown in this historical image, and persuading a woman to part with more than 47 million yuan (NT$223.4 million), the South China Morning Post has reported. The "emperor," surnamed Liu, claimed to be alive thanks to an elixir and asked for help accessing his imperial savings. A Shenzhen court found Liu and his partner guilty on Thursday. Qianlong (1711-1799) was the sixth Qing dynasty emperor.
.
|
A man in southern China has been found guilty of posing as Emperor Qianlong, shown in this historical image, and persuading a woman to part with more than 47 million yuan (NT$223.4 ...
Enlarge Photo