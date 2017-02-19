|
Human Voronoi patterns
AP February 19, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
AP -- Spectators watch as thousands of people of Miao ethnicity gather in circles to dance and play folk instruments known as lusheng at a public square in Zhouxi township in Kaili in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Thursday, Feb. 16. The Lusheng Festival is a key annual festival and gathering for members of China's Miao ethnic minority group.
