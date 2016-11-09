News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Wednesday

November, 9, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Exploring Yulin, Shaanxi's hidden gem

By Christine Chou, The China Post
November 9, 2016, 12:24 am TWN
YULIN, China -- "So what do you think about the boys in Yulin?" asked a local bus driver in Xian, where we were on the last leg of a press tour of northwest China. "Yulin boys are genuine and solid, eh? And people say the ladies from that town are stunning. It's because of the quality spring water they drink - cherry blossom water."

Chatting after devouring a substantial hotpot, I agreed with the driver whose eyes wrinkled around the corners when he smiled, and recounted an endless stream of short but sweet encounters with friendly, passionate locals during our stay.

Shaanxi province's Yulin City — not to be confused with the southern Chinese city of the same name notorious for its dog meat festival — is one of China's largest coal boomtowns, with coal reserves of over a hundred million tons.

International tourists may be more familiar with nearby city Xian, the ancient imperial capital famed for its life-sized terracotta warriors guarding the tomb of China's first emperor Qin Shi Huang.

Yulin is a gem of a town that sits only an hour's flight away from Xian, yet remains virtually unknown outside of China.

Much of its allure comes from the impression that its natural scenery and remnants of lost civilizations seem untouched and exclusive, partly because traveling to this remote, out-of-the-way Shaanxi heartland is no easy feat.

Only a thousand foreign visitors ventured to the town last year, said Cui Yuan, head of overseas affairs of the city's tourism bureau.

Cui said plans are underway to speed up the development of its infrastructure to boost local tourism, for example upgrading its local airport to an international gateway.

Before the city hits its ambitious goals of becoming a major tourist destination, however, the trip may be daunting for the faint-hearted. But those who do take the leap can be sure of an authentic and truly singular experience of a lifetime.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
 New link to Shenzhen is almost ready 
Visitors take photos on the lush grass in front the Zhenbei Observatory Tower in Shaanxi's Yulin City. Completed in the Ming Dynasty in 1607, the military fortress is one of the most famous towers along the Great Wall of China. (Christine Chou, The China Post)

More Photos (3)
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search