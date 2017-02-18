|
Ex-HK leader guilty of misconduct
|
AFP February 18, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
Hong Kong, China -- Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang was Friday found guilty of misconduct during his time at the helm of the city in a high-profile corruption trial, but escaped conviction for bribery.
Tsang, 72, is the most senior city official ever to be convicted in a criminal trial, at a time when residents are losing faith in Hong Kong's leaders as a string of prominent corruption cases fuel public suspicion over cosy links between authorities and businessmen.
He was found guilty of failing to disclose his plans to lease a luxury flat from a major investor in a broadcaster, which was later granted a licence from the government while he was leader.
However, he escaped a bribery charge over allegations he had taken the redecoration and refurbishment of the apartment as a kickback, after the jury failed to reach a decision on that count.
Tsang was also acquitted on another misconduct charge which alleged he had failed to declare that an architect he proposed for a government award had been employed as an interior designer on the flat.
|
