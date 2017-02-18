News
Ex-HK leader guilty of misconduct
AFP  February 18, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
Hong Kong, China -- Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang was Friday found guilty of misconduct during his time at the helm of the city in a high-profile corruption trial, but escaped conviction for bribery.

Tsang, 72, is the most senior city official ever to be convicted in a criminal trial, at a time when residents are losing faith in Hong Kong's leaders as a string of prominent corruption cases fuel public suspicion over cosy links between authorities and businessmen.

He was found guilty of failing to disclose his plans to lease a luxury flat from a major investor in a broadcaster, which was later granted a licence from the government while he was leader.

However, he escaped a bribery charge over allegations he had taken the redecoration and refurbishment of the apartment as a kickback, after the jury failed to reach a decision on that count.

Tsang was also acquitted on another misconduct charge which alleged he had failed to declare that an architect he proposed for a government award had been employed as an interior designer on the flat.

