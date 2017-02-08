'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Exhibition

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) on Wednesday said that his presence at the launch of the 2017 Taipei International Book Exhibition was not an attempt to seek asylum and denied he was looking to open a bookstore in Taiwan.

Asked if he considered seeking political asylum last June, Lam said that staying in Hong Kong was not a problem, but that if it became necessary he would "go to Taiwan."

Lam, a former manager of independent Hong Kong bookstore Causeway Bay Books, was detained by Chinese police in mainland China from Oct. 2015 to June 2016 for mailing Chinese customers books deemed to be politically sensitive by the Beijing authorities.

Lam has heard of plans to open a Causeway Bay Books in Taiwan, but indicated he was no longer interested in running a bookstore and tired of "selling books more than 10 hours a day with no time off for over 20 years," adding that he has decided to take a break.

Lam also said he would not encourage anyone to open another Causeway Bay Books in Hong Kong, because he does not want to see "a second Causeway Bay Books incident." This refers to a series of events that saw Lam and four other employees from the bookstore go missing in Thailand, Hong Kong and mainland China, apparently abducted by Chinese police, between October and December 2015.

Lam, born in Hong Kong in 1955, founded the bookstore in 1994 and was retained as manager after selling the store to a media company in 2014.

Lam said "Hong Kong is currently a free and safe place," and books forbidden in mainland China still get published in Hong Kong, a special administrative region of the country, though there has been a noticeable fall off in the number of such publications since the incident.

Lam, who arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and was accompanied by security personnel provided by local police, has a seven-day visa and plans to leave on Feb. 13, the last day of the book exhibition.

Lam's visit to the exhibition is private in nature as he was invited by Independent Chinese PEN Center Chairman Bei Ling (貝嶺) and local Tonsan Publications owner Howard Chen (陳隆昊).

Bei Ling, a Chinese poet who lives overseas and also attended the exhibition on Wednesday, said "Taiwan has been a shining beacon of press freedom and freedom of speech," as Hong Kong used to be, adding that he was interested to see if the bookstore incident in Hong Kong had in any way impacted freedom in Taiwan.