Hong Kong protests

Thousands of people march on the first day of 2017 at a downtown street in Hong Kong Sunday, Jan. 1. Nearly 5,000 people marched in the New Year's Day protest against an attempt by the semi-autonomous Chinese city's government to disqualify four pro-democracy lawmakers, police said. Hong Kong's government has started legal proceedings against the four recently elected legislators, who altered their swearing-in oaths to stage apparent protests against the Chinese government in Beijing.