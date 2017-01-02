|
International Edition
Monday
January, 2, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Hong Kong protests
AP
January 2, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
Thousands of people march on the first day of 2017 at a downtown street in Hong Kong Sunday, Jan. 1. Nearly 5,000 people marched in the New Year's Day protest against an attempt by the semi-autonomous Chinese city's government to disqualify four pro-democracy lawmakers, police said. Hong Kong's government has started legal proceedings against the four recently elected legislators, who altered their swearing-in oaths to stage apparent protests against the Chinese government in Beijing.
A protester raises a picture of Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, left, with devil horns during the protest in Hong Kong on Sunday.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump taps China ambassador, consults Obama
2
China market embraces Christmas
3
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
4
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
5
China boosts defenses on S.China Sea islets: US experts
6
Full text of President Obama's comments on China, Taiwan relations
7
PLA air force photo shows jet bomber apparently flying in air space within sight of Yushan
8
China lodges complaint to US
9
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
10
President outlines government priorities for 2017