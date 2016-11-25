Armored vehicles bound for Singapore seized in Hong Kong

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's Defense Ministry on Thursday rejected Hong Kong media claims that armored personnel carriers bound for Singapore and seized in Hong Kong were the property of the island's Armed Forces.

"We have determined that these (vehicles) are not Republic of China (R.O.C.) military equipment," Defense Ministry spokesman Chen Chung-chi said.

The online investigative journalism site Factwire reported that several shipping containers from Kaohsiung containing nine armored vehicles (Terrex AV-81 personnel carriers) were seized by Hong Kong's Excise Department.

Photographs published by Factwire showed vehicles that were covered with blue and grey tarps.

The report claimed the vehicles also contained explosives and were seized on suspicion of arms smuggling.

Local media outlets in Hong Kong have speculated that the license plate on one of the photographed armored vehicles, "ARMY X-15245" (軍X-15245), was similar to those used on R.O.C. military vehicles.

Hong Kong media also reported that the armored vehicles arrived aboard a container ship from Taiwan, were destined for Singapore and may have been mistakenly unloaded at the port terminal intended for general goods.

Port authorities in the Chinese special administrative area are said to be attempting to identify the origins, sender and intended recipient of the cargo.

The Defense Ministry spokesman declined to comment on the reports.

The fully amphibious vehicles were developed by the Singapore Technologies Engineering and Timoney Technology, initially for export. They weigh approximately 25 to 30 tons each.

Part of Starlight?

Taiwan and Singapore have held joint military exercises (so-called "Starlight Exercises") for more than 40 years under "Project Starlight," an agreement reached between former President Chiang Kai-shek and former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

Some feared the future of the Starlight Exercises was at risk in 2014 when Singaporean military personnel visited China.

It was not immediately known whether the armored vehicles in the Hong Kong media report were part of routine joint training exercises.

More Reports

Wang Pai-feng, director of port operations at Port of Kaohsiung Taiwan International Ports Corporation, denied the Hong Kong media claim that the shipment originated from Taiwan, adding that further investigation was needed.

According to local television network TVBS, the nine Terrex AV-81 personnel carriers belonged to the Singapore Armed Forces and were being shipped from Kaohsiung to Singapore via Hong Kong.

Sources cited by Chinese-language daily Liberty Times said the most recent sighting of Singaporean military equipment being offloaded in Kaohsiung took place on Nov. 11.

The military cargo was offloaded from the port's No. 10 and 74 piers due to their proximity to freeway connections, according to the Liberty Times.