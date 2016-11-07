China effectively bars 2 Hong Kong lawmakers from office

BEIJING -- China's top legislature effectively barred two democratically elected separatist lawmakers from taking office in Hong Kong with a ruling Monday on the city's constitution, an intervention into a local political dispute that's likely to spark further turmoil in the southern Chinese city.

The National People's Congress Standing Committee in Beijing said it adopted an interpretation of an article in Hong Kong's mini-constitution on oath-taking. It acted after a provocative display of anti-China sentiment by two newly elected pro-independence Hong Kong lawmakers at their swearing-in ceremony last month.

Thousands of people protested in Hong Kong on Sunday, demanding that China's central government stay out of the political dispute, saying the move would undermine the city's considerable autonomy and independent judiciary. Police used pepper spray and batons to contain some of the demonstrators, arresting two.

In issuing the interpretation, the National People's Congress Standing Committee said talk of independence for Hong Kong is intended to "divide the country" and severely harms the country's unity, territorial sovereignty and national security.

The interpretation says that those who advocate for independence for Hong Kong are not only disqualified from election and from assuming posts as lawmakers but should also be investigated for their legal obligations.

Lee Cheuk-yan, a former pro-democracy lawmaker who was among the protesters, said Hong Kong residents were concerned that Beijing was encroaching on their relative freedoms, such as freedom of speech and expression.

"We may not agree with the two (newly elected lawmakers), their language, but we have to protect their rights because they are elected members," Lee said. "If (Beijing) can deprive them this time, they can deprive others because of other speeches or language or protest."

After the protest march, several thousand people protested in the evening outside Beijing's liaison office. Police used pepper spray and batons on demonstrators amid some scuffling.

Some protesters wore face masks and hoisted open umbrellas -- symbols reminiscent of student-led pro-democracy demonstrations in 2014 that swelled to such numbers they blocked key Hong Kong streets.

Helmeted police officers with shields stood in several rows, creating a blockade against the protesters. "Open the road! Open the road!" the demonstrators chanted, as police warned them not to charge.