Hong Kong activist held in Thailand 'at China's request'

BANGKOK -- Hong Kong democracy campaigner Joshua Wong was stopped from entering junta-run Thailand, where he was due at events commemorating a massacre of student activists, an official said Wednesday, as supporters blamed China for his detention.

The bespectacled Wong, 19, famed for his galvanising role in the city's 2014 pro-democracy "umbrella movement", was held upon arrival at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport late Tuesday.

"I have been told Joshua will be sent back to Hong Kong," Thai student activist Netiwit Chotipatpaisal, who had been due to meet Wong at the airport, told AFP.

Speculation immediately swirled that Thailand's military government was acting under pressure from regional superpower China -- a key ally who has lavished investment and diplomatic support on a junta lacking international friends following its 2014 coup.

Netiwit said police told him of a "written letter from the Chinese government to the Thai government concerning this person".

Thai junta spokesman Colonel Winthai Suvaree said he was unaware of any such formal request from Beijing, while an airport immigration official confirmed there had been an "order" to detain Wong but declined to say who issued it.

Wong has been a perennial thorn in Beijing's side since emerging as an unlikely leader of protests against Chinese political domination of the city.

In a statement Demosisto, a political party he founded this year, said it "strongly condemns the Thai government for unreasonably limiting Wong's freedom and right to entry".

"We are deeply worried about Wong's personal safety and freedom, and we remain uncertain as to under what circumstances Wong has been detained," it added.

Nathan Law, 23, who last month became Hong Kong's youngest lawmaker when he won a seat for Demosisto, told AFP he was concerned his friend could be sent to mainland China.

That fate befell a Hong Kong book seller critical of Beijing who was detained in Thailand last year while on holiday.

However, Law said any move to send Wong to China would heap "serious political pressure" on Beijing.

The Hong Kong government said in a statement that arrangements were being made for the "repatriation" of a Chinese citizen who had been denied entry at Bangkok airport.

Thailand's China Kowtow

Last year Wong was similarly barred from entering Malaysia, where officials sent him back to Hong Kong citing fears his planned talks would damage ties with Beijing.

The Thai military has also busily suppressed its own student pro-democracy protests since its 2014 power grab.

But it would not be the first time the kingdom's junta has appeared to act under pressure from China.

"The Thai military government has kowtowed to China in the past, to Thailand's own detriment," said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a politics expert at Chulalongkorn University.