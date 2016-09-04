Young activists take on China in key Hong Kong election

HONG KONG -- Young Hong Kong independence activists calling for a complete break from China stood in major elections for the first time Sunday, the biggest vote since 2014 pro-democracy rallies.

They are fighting for seats in the Legislative Council, or LegCo -- Hong Kong's lawmaking body -- as concerns grow that Beijing is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city in a range of areas, from politics to media and education.

Polling stations were busy as campaigners with megaphones urged residents to vote on a hot and humid day.

If the pro-democracy camp loses just four seats, it will forfeit the voting bloc it needs to veto bills, stacking the already skewed legislature even more in favour of Beijing.

Fears that Hong Kong's freedoms are disappearing were recently fanned after five city booksellers known for salacious titles about Beijing politicians disappeared, resurfacing in detention on the mainland, triggering widespread condemnation.

That fuelled the fire of the "localist" movement, which is seeking distance from China after the failure of the 2014 rallies to win concessions on political reform.

Now some young campaigners are demanding outright independence, others the chance for Hong Kong to determine its own future in a referendum.

The more strident independence activists -- slammed by Beijing and Hong Kong authorities as acting illegally by promoting the breakaway -- were banned by the government from running in Sunday's election, a move which sparked outrage over political censorship.

Polls show some of the handful of pro-independence candidates running may win seats.

Hong Kong political analyst Joseph Cheng says he expects new faces in the legislature.

"This election is very much characterised by an inter-generational change of politicians and political leaders," he told AFP.

But while victory for anti-China activists would be a massive coup, many still feel they are chasing an impossible cause.

Student voter Wilson Vai, 21, said he supported the pro-democracy camp -- but felt calling for independence was going too far.

"It is too idealistic and unrealistic," he told AFP.

Pro-Beijing system

Even if localists did win seats, with their numbers still small, they would not tip the balance in a system where it is almost impossible for the anti-Beijing camp ever to gain a majority.

While 40 of the Legislative Council's 70 members are directly elected by the public, 30 are selected by small voting blocs from special interest groups representing a range of businesses and social sectors. Those seats always go predominantly to pro-Beijing candidates.

The pro-democracy camp's main concern is holding on to more than a third of seats to maintain it's veto power -- important bills need to pass by two thirds in the LegCo.

But there is a risk that that new young activists will draw support away from more established parties, splitting the vote and enabling pro-Beijing candidates to capitalise.

Casting his vote Sunday morning, Hong Kong's unpopular leader Leung Chun-ying, who is seen by critics as a Beijing stooge, assured the elections were "democratic".