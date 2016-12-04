China lodges complaint to US

BEIJING -- Beijing has lodged a protest with the United States over the call, the foreign ministry said in a statement Saturday.

"We have already made solemn representations about it to the relevant U.S. side. It must be pointed out that there is only one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," the statement said.

"We urge the relevant parties in the U.S. to abide by the commitment to the one-China policy" and "to handle Taiwan-related issues with caution and care to avoid unnecessarily interfering with the overall situation of Sino-U.S. relations," it said.